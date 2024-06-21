Rep. Stefanik Rallies Behind Trump at Christian Conference

Vice president hopeful Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, went all in on GOP presumptive nominee and "good friend" Donald Trump during a speech before a conservative Christian conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Stefanik accepted the Ronald Reagan Defender of Freedom Award at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference ahead of her remarks.

"Are we ready to reelect my good friend and your good friend, President Donald J. Trump? Yes, we are," Stefanik began.

Stefanik's remarks came the same day as a report that Trump is zeroing in on three finalists to be his running mate in November — Sens. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and outgoing North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Stefanik was 1 of 8 GOP candidates to receive vetting materials from Trump's campaign for vice president. Another one of the eight, Dr. Ben Carson, also delivered remarks to the conference on Friday.

Both Stefanik and Carson are among those who will attend a watch party for Trump's debate vs. President Joe Biden on Thursday, an event hosted by former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and her billionaire husband, Jeff Sprecher, the Washington Examiner reported. Burgum, Rubio and Vance will be there, too, according to the report.

Another vice presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will attend the debate itself in Atlanta as a guest of Trump's, the Examiner reported.

"And I will tell you this is part of the reason why recently you've seen President Trump gaining in poll after poll. He is ahead in every swing state. But importantly, even states like New York, Democrats are in big, big trouble," Stefanik said in her Friday remarks.

"President Trump is within single digits in New York State and we are proud as New Yorkers that no state flipped more House congressional seats than New York state from Democrat to Republican. We will continue to go on offense to build this majority and send Democrats packing."

Trump is expected to name his running mate at next month's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.