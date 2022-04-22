×
Rep. Stefanik Condemns 'Radical' Left for Trying to Push Rep. Greene Out

Elise Stefanik speaks into a microphone
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 22 April 2022 02:54 PM

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. and chair of the House Republican Conference, blasted "radical far-left activists," for their attempt to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., off the ballot in her district.

"House Republicans condemn the Radical Far-Left activists' unconstitutional attempt to remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot," she said in a Friday statement.

"This is Democrats' desperate attempt to subvert the will of the people. The voters in Georgia's 14th Congressional District have a right to decide who they support in an election. Today's court proceedings have made clear that this is nothing more than a political circus designed to remove a law-abiding conservative leader from the ballot.

"The State of Georgia should rightfully allow Congresswoman Greene to remain on the ballot and uphold the constitutional rights of voters."

Greene is set to appear on the Republican ballot for Georgia's May 24 primary and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, a federal judge issued a ruling allowing a lawsuit attempting to block Greene from running for reelection. The suit claims that the congresswoman supported the rioters during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Greene told the judge that she had urged people to join a "peaceful march" that day.

The administrative law judge overseeing the hearing is not the ultimate decider of Greene's fate since he must present his findings to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who then must determine whether Greene is qualified.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


