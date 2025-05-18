WATCH TV LIVE

Mossad: Docs of Legendary Spy Eli Cohen Recovered in Syria

By    |   Sunday, 18 May 2025 02:54 PM EDT

The fall of Bashar Assad in Syria has reportedly led to Israel's Mossad recovering belongings of executed spy Eli Cohen nearly 60 years after his death, although his remains are still missing.

Photos and 2,500 documents were announced by the Israel intelligence agency Sunday, Haaretz reported.

Intelligence on Cohen's spy mission included files on Syrian surveillance of him, recordings, photos with senior Syrian officials, secrets, his passport, apartment keys, and personal letters, according to the report.

The stash of intelligence took time for Mossad to find in a Syrian hideout after the collapse of the Assad regime Dec. 7-8 and was recovered in a secret operation, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The original of Cohen's last will and statement before his execution was also retrieved, along with pleas from his wife Nadia for Syrian leaders to spare his life.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mossad Director David Barnea had met with Nadia, vowing to find Cohen's body, which has not yet been recovered.

Mossad revealed in 2022 that Cohen was caught in 1965 in Syria.

Cohen "was not captured because he sent too many transmissions, because he did not act according to protocol or because headquarters pressured him into transmitting too frequently: From now on, this is an intelligence fact," Barnea told the Post.

"Eli Cohen was among our best spies. He continues to impact us through his fighting spirit, courage, values and dedication," he continued, adding that Cohen served as a "source of inspiration" for Mossad spies.

Historians have noted Cohen's intelligence from Syria was instrumental in Israel's success during the 1967 Six Day War.

