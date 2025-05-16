Trump: I Did Not Consult With Israel on Syria

President Donald Trump said he did not consult ally Israel about the U.S. decision to recognize Syria's new government, despite deep Israeli suspicion of Islamist President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration.

"I didn't ask them about that. I thought it was the right thing to do. I've been given a lot of credit for doing it. Look, we want Syria to succeed," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, shortly after departing Abu Dhabi at the close of a four-day Middle East trip.

Trump said on Tuesday he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a major policy shift before meeting Sharaa.