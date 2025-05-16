WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: I Did Not Consult With Israel on Syria

Friday, 16 May 2025 07:46 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said he did not consult ally Israel about the U.S. decision to recognize Syria's new government, despite deep Israeli suspicion of Islamist President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration.

"I didn't ask them about that. I thought it was the right thing to do. I've been given a lot of credit for doing it. Look, we want Syria to succeed," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, shortly after departing Abu Dhabi at the close of a four-day Middle East trip.

Trump said on Tuesday he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a major policy shift before meeting Sharaa. 

