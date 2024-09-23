Pa. Luzerne County Flips Majority of Registered Voters to GOP

Pennsylvania State Department data released Monday showed that the majority of registered voters in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, are now Republicans.

This is the first time the GOP has led in the county in registrations since 1970.

According to WFMZ-TV 69 News, 87,415 of the county's 203,321 registered voters are Republicans and 87,332 are Democrats. There are also 22,414 unaffiliated voters and 6,160 voters registered with third parties.

For decades, Democrats held the advantage in the county in voter registration, however, since 2014, that advantage had been declining.

Luzerne County Republican Party Gene Ziemba said Monday that he is "excited that our work is getting out and being heard," but the party's work is not over, considering that there are six weeks left in the presidential race between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"The celebration will not be till Nov. 5. We can't afford to take our foot off the gas. I believe Luzerne County holds the key to Mr. Trump taking Pennsylvania on Nov. 5. Luzerne County holds the key to the election," Ziemba said.