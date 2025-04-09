WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jamie dimon | jpmorgan | recession | default | tariffs

JPMorgan CEO Dimon Expects Recession and Defaults

JPMorgan CEO Dimon Expects Recession and Defaults
Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase testifies before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington D.C. (Lenin Nolly/AP/2023 file)

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 08:51 AM EDT

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday that sweeping tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump will probably lead to a recession and defaults by borrowers, he told Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria.

"So long as you have rates going up... inflation is sticky and credit spreads are gapping out, which they're going to, I think you'll see more credit problems," Dimon said.

Dimon urged fast progress on trade negotiations with U.S. trading partners in order to calm markets, which have been roiled by tariff announcements.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday that sweeping tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump will probably lead to a recession and defaults by borrowers, he told Fox Business' Mornings with Maria.
jamie dimon, jpmorgan, recession, default, tariffs
86
2025-51-09
Wednesday, 09 April 2025 08:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved