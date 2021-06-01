Mexico to Raffle Off El Chapo's Mansions and Other Luxury Items

Mexican authorities will raffle off the imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's mansions, a luxury box seat at Aztec Stadium, and other properties.

The "mega raffle," according to Mexico Daily News, is scheduled for Sept. 15 and will auction off 22 of the cartel's properties worth an estimated $12.5 million.

Among the properties up for sale is Guzman's 10,000-square-foot estate in Tlalpan valued at $4 million, which holds nine bedrooms, a wine cellar, an indoor jacuzzi, and a party salon. Also available for purchase is a modest house in Sinaloa, valued at $200,000 which features the bathtub the kingpin dug under to evade the Mexican Navy in 2014. And the box seating at Aztec Stadium is worth nearly $1,000,000. It is said to hold around 20 people, it includes four parking spaces and is valid until 2065.

"Selling properties, residences, even a box that the government had in the Aztec Stadium, all of that is going to be delivered to the people. And help purchase vaccines and medicine and given away as scholarships," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said last week during a press conference.

Guzman, one of the most elusive and notorious drug lords in Mexico, was extradited to the United States in 2019. He was charged and convicted on numerous counts relating to his sprawling drug trafficking ring.

Chapo is now held at a supermax prison where he will serve out a life sentence plus 30 years. Following his speedy trial, "he went from a helicopter to a plane," a source told the New York Post.



