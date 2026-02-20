WATCH TV LIVE

Duffy: Closing El Paso Airport Was No Mistake, DOT Will Brief Congress

Friday, 20 February 2026 04:24 PM EST

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday it was not a mistake to close the airport in El Paso, Texas, last week and said next week the department would brief lawmakers who have raised significant concerns about the decision.

The Federal Aviation Administration initially said it was closing the airport for 10 days before reversing course within hours.

Reuters and other outlets reported that the FAA closed the airspace because of concerns about a military laser-based anti-drone system.

Asked if his social media post about the incident was wrong, Duffy said: "I use the information that I get."

