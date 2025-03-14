WATCH TV LIVE

Complaints Escalate Over Egg Price Gouging in New York

Friday, 14 March 2025 02:44 PM EDT

Residents of New York state are more than upset about a recent spike in egg prices, with 151 filing price gouging complaints with the office of Democrat Attorney General Letitia James.

The New York Post reported Friday that is a whopping 840% increase in complaints about egg prices this year compared to all of 2024. The Post reported that advertised prices for eggs have recently been as high as $15.99 a dozen in New York.

Those complaints might taper off soon, though. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly report on wholesale egg prices, released Friday, showed notable drops in prices.

"The wholesale price on the New York market for formula trading of Large cartoned shell eggs delivered to retailers declined $2.40 to $4.78 per dozen," the report stated.

The report stated that at the national level, prices dropped about the same amount over the past week.

"Wholesale prices for national trading of trucklot quantities of graded, loose, White Large shell eggs declined $2.70 to $4.15," the report stated.

The Post reported that James indicated in January that the outbreak of bird flu, leading to the culling of millions of egg-laying chickens, was no excuse for price hikes and urged residents to report what they believed were cases of price gouging.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

