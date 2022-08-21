×
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears: Education Chaos in US Poses 'National Security Crisis'

 Virginia Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears on stage during her election in 2021. ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 21 August 2022 12:21 PM EDT

Virginia GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears on Sunday declared education upheaval around the country a “national security crisis.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sears railed at education that left kids struggling with the basics.

“This is a national security crisis when so many of our children are not learning,”  she asserted. “We're in trouble. We need S.T.E.M. education. Heavens, we need children who can just read and write. How about that? And add one plus one. We don't have that.”

According to Sears, “we are losing to China... Russia. Even Estonia is beating us in math… science and technology.”

“Education is a national security crisis, and until the leaders elevate it there, we're not going to get anywhere,” she insisted.

Sears also urged President Joe Biden to “show up” at the southern border.

“I would advise the President to go down to the border…and see what's happening yourself because that's what leaders do,” she scolded.

“You're building a $500,000 fence around your perimeter, and I don't begrudge you for that,” she said. “You're the President, you deserve the security. But you can't have a fence and the rest of us don't. The people at the border need a fence, Mr. President. Go see about it, about them….Go see about the people that you claim to love, that your party claims to love.” 

Sears decried the flow of drugs and human trafficking at the border as well.

“It shouldn't be that the people of Texas have to take it upon themselves to keep the whole country safe out of their own tax money,” she said. “Come on, Mr. President, you can do better than that.”

