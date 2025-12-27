WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: economy | gdp | trade | deficit | tariffs | inflation

Trump Hails Year 1 Economic Progress on Trade, GDP, 'No Inflation'

By    |   Saturday, 27 December 2025 09:33 AM EST

President Donald Trump hailed all aspects of his economic agenda as Year 1 of his second administration comes to a close, hailing "great wealth," "unprecedented national security," reduction in trade deficits, and "no inflation."

"Tariffs are creating GREAT WEALTH, and unprecedented National Security for the USA," Trump wrote Saturday morning on Truth Social.

"Trade deficit has been cut by 60%, totally unheard of, 4.3% GDP, and going way up. No inflation!!! We are respected as a Country again."

Republican strategist John Jordan told Newsmax on Friday night that the economic doomsayers have all been proven wrong by Trump, yet again.

"We were told that the economy, the Trump economy, was going to collapse," Jordan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"These are the same clowns that back in April said we were going to have massive runaway inflation and a recession."

Jordan argued that those predictions were driven more by political bias than objective analysis.

He compared today's economic commentators to public health officials in the COVID era, accusing both groups of overstating risks while dismissing evidence that contradicted their narratives.

"Economists in many ways on Wall Street have become the public health officials of 2025: utterly discredited because of their political bias," he said.

Presidential adviser Dick Morris echoed the debunking of Trump's critics, including Democrats, who have struggled to move the goalposts as Trump keeps splitting the uprights.

"First they said nobody can solve the economy," Morris told Friday night's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Then they said, 'Trump can't because his policies are wrong,'" he added. "Then they said, 'Trump's policies are OK, but they are creating massive inequality.'"

"Now they're saying, 'things are getting better, but they're still not affordable,'" Morris continued.

The Democrats' "fallbacks" are the best indicator of Trump's progress, Morris concluded.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


