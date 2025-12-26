GOP Strategist to Newsmax: Trump's Economy Critics Discredited

Republican strategist John Jordan told Newsmax on Friday that critics who predicted economic disaster under President Donald Trump have been "fairly completely" discredited, citing market performance and economic data that have contradicted dire forecasts from Wall Street economists and many in the media.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Jordan pushed back against claims made earlier this year that the U.S. economy was headed for collapse. He said those warnings have not held up as 2025 draws to a close.

"We were told that the economy, the Trump economy, was going to collapse," Jordan said.

"These are the same clowns that back in April said we were going to have massive runaway inflation and a recession."

Jordan argued that those predictions were driven more by political bias than objective analysis. He compared today's economic commentators to public health officials in the COVID era, accusing both groups of overstating risks while dismissing evidence that contradicted their narratives.

"Economists in many ways on Wall Street have become the public health officials of 2025: utterly discredited because of their political bias," he said.

Jordan pointed to the stock market as a more reliable indicator of economic confidence than what he described as ideologically driven forecasts. He said markets reflect the collective judgment of millions of investors making real-world decisions about the future of individual companies and industries.

"The stock market is made up of people, hundreds of thousands, millions of people, making bets on the future," Jordan said.

"It's not just the wisdom of one so-called expert. It's the wisdom of markets, of millions of actors."

According to Jordan, that collective judgment is telling a story that sharply diverges from the pessimism still being pushed by some analysts and media outlets.

While critics continue to warn of looming trouble, he said markets are signaling confidence in growth and stability.

"There's a real tension between where the economy is going and what you're being told to believe," Jordan said.

He urged viewers to compare early 2025 predictions with current conditions, arguing that the gap between the forecasts and reality speaks for itself.

"If you look back at what they said earlier in the year and compare it to where we are now, I think the discrediting of these people is fairly complete," Jordan said.

His comments echo a broader argument from Trump allies that the president's economic policies are outperforming expectations and that many of his critics are losing credibility as a result.

The U.S. economy expanded at a surprisingly strong 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter as consumer spending, exports, and government spending all grew.

U.S. gross domestic product — the economy's total output of goods and services — rose from July through September from its 3.8% growth rate in the April-June quarter, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

