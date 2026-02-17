Drone Manufacturer Supplying IDF Kicked Out of Brooklyn Navy Yard

An American New York City-based drone manufacturer, Easy Aerial, had its lease terminated by the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the New York Post reported.

Easy Aerial has been the target of protests at the site, by anti-Israel and anti-government groups, including a group called "Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard," which has organized protests against both Easy Aerial and a military equipment manufacturer that supplies the NYPD, SWAT, and ICE, called Cyre Precision.

In a post to Instagram, the protest group praised the decision, and claimed responsibility for it.

"Every single action, every sticker put up, and every letter they [BNY] received contributed to our coordinated effort to evict this fascist weapons manufacturer," the group wrote on its Instagram account.

"Implementing a multiplicity of tactics, including direct action, political education, worker outreach, and deep community organizing, worked to materially impact the supply chains of imperialism, zionism, and fascism."

Democrat NYC Councilman Lincoln Restler praised the decision on social media, writing, "Easy Aerial is leaving the Brooklyn Navy Yard. @BklynNavyYard leadership made the right decision last month to not renew their lease.

"This public asset should not be leasing space to companies producing drones that are being transformed into weapons of war," he added.

He later said the decision was made last month not to renew Easy Aerial's lease, which will soon expire.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., called the decision "deeply disturbing" in a post on social media.

After sharing a quote from the article tying the BNY's decision to the recent election of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, she said, "We need more voices strongly condemning this taxpayer-funded antisemitism from the NYC Mayor's office."

When asked if Easy Aerial's relationship with the IDF had anything to do with the decision not to renew the lease, BNY spokesperson Claire Holmes said the non-renewal was "for business reasons related to operational and campus compliance matters. Like any landlord, we evaluate renewals based on adherence to lease terms and campus policies."

However, Israeli journalist Amit Segal said the company was only given 60 days' notice, "insufficient time to relocate its 100 employees to another location in the city."

He quoted Easy Aerial chairman, Shahar Abuhatzira, who believes it wasn't a local decision but "100 percent from the top," she said.

In a post on 𝕏, Segal wrote, "Easy Aerial isn't the only Israeli company facing the wrong end of 'business considerations.' When Israeli investor Zohar Levy attempted to buy a large portfolio of property in the city last month, the municipality unsuccessfully tried to sink the deal on flimsy grounds."

Segal said the decisions would end up hurting NYC itself, "It's what you might call cutting off your Jewish – I mean Zionist – nose to spite your face," he wrote.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.