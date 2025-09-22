WATCH TV LIVE

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts San Francisco Bay Area

Monday, 22 September 2025 07:29 AM EDT

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 woke up a number of people with a sharp jolt in the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was just east-southeast of Berkeley, the survey said. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. PDT.

People posted online that they felt their homes shake.

“Our calls are coming in from San Francisco and the East Bay and all over,” KTVU-TV anchor Dave Clark said in a video from the newsroom. “Things were shaking in our newsroom. ... It caught everyone off guard.”

It wasn't immediately known if there were any injuries or significant damage.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


