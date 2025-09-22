4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts San Francisco Bay Area

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 woke up a number of people with a sharp jolt in the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was just east-southeast of Berkeley, the survey said. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. PDT.

People posted online that they felt their homes shake.

“Our calls are coming in from San Francisco and the East Bay and all over,” KTVU-TV anchor Dave Clark said in a video from the newsroom. “Things were shaking in our newsroom. ... It caught everyone off guard.”

It wasn't immediately known if there were any injuries or significant damage.