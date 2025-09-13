Powerful 7.4 Quake Rattles Russia's Kamchatka Coast

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake's epicenter was 69.3 miles east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and had a depth of about 128 feet, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damages.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System briefly said there was a threat of a possible tsunami from the earthquake but later dropped the threat from its website.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said warnings were issued to coastal areas about a slight change in sea levels, but that means the likelihood of damage is minimal.

Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula was hit by five powerful quakes — the largest with a magnitude of 7.4 — on July 20.