×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: e. jean carroll | defamation | trial | donald trump | lawsuit

Jean Carroll Defamation Trial Against Trump Set for Jan. 2024

Thursday, 15 June 2023 05:03 PM EDT

A federal judge on Thursday scheduled the writer E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against former President Donald Trump for next January.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the civil trial, where the former Elle magazine columnist is seeking at least $10 million in damages, will began on Jan. 15, 2024, "unless this case has previously been entirely disposed of."

The timetable raises the prospect that Trump might have to defend himself in three trials early next year as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, where he is now the front-runner.

Trump has been criminally charged by federal prosecutors in Florida with mishandling classified documents, and by Manhattan's district attorney with covering up hush money payments to a porn star. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, said her client looks forward to moving expeditiously on her claims.

A lawyer for Trump and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carroll claims that Trump defamed her in June 2019 when he denied having raped her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan, and said she was not his "type."

Last month, a Manhattan jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million for defamation and sexual assault in a separate lawsuit, after he made a similar denial in October 2022.

On Tuesday, Judge Kaplan allowed Carroll to amend her lawsuit over Trump's 2019 comments to include similar comments he made recently on CNN.

In a town hall the day after the $5 million verdict, Trump called Carroll's account "fake" and labeled her a "whack job."

The case is Carroll v. Trump, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-07311.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge on Thursday scheduled the writer E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against former President Donald Trump for next January.
e. jean carroll, defamation, trial, donald trump, lawsuit
294
2023-03-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 05:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved