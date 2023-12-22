×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dukes of hazzard | john schneider | joe biden | threats | social media | posts | white house

Secret Service May Be Probing Ex-'Dukes of Hazzard' Star

By    |   Friday, 22 December 2023 10:37 PM EST

John Schneider, who played Bo Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard," may be investigated by the Secret Service for social media posts directed at President Joe Biden.

The report by Deadline on Friday comes as the 63-year-old actor, most recently a contestant in "The Masked Singer," is under fire for a now-deleted post on X.

"Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung," Schneider wrote. "Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider."

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told Entertainment Weekly that the agency was "aware of the comments" but "as a practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence."

"We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees," the spokesperson added.

Schneider, whose wife, Alicia Allain, recently died of breast cancer in February, later issued a statement denying that he intended to inflict any harm on the president or his family.

"I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past," Schneider claimed.

"It's my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation's borders and abroad," he added.

Deadline noted that a credible threat against the president is subject to up to five years behind bars and a $250,000 fine. Judges can also apply internet restrictions and supervised release, if necessary.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
John Schneider, who played Bo Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard," may be investigated by the Secret Service for social media posts directed at President Joe Biden.
dukes of hazzard, john schneider, joe biden, threats, social media, posts, white house
266
2023-37-22
Friday, 22 December 2023 10:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved