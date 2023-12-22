Secret Service May Be Probing Ex-'Dukes of Hazzard' Star

John Schneider, who played Bo Duke in "The Dukes of Hazzard," may be investigated by the Secret Service for social media posts directed at President Joe Biden.

The report by Deadline on Friday comes as the 63-year-old actor, most recently a contestant in "The Masked Singer," is under fire for a now-deleted post on X.

"Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung," Schneider wrote. "Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider."

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told Entertainment Weekly that the agency was "aware of the comments" but "as a practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence."

"We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees," the spokesperson added.

Schneider, whose wife, Alicia Allain, recently died of breast cancer in February, later issued a statement denying that he intended to inflict any harm on the president or his family.

"I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past," Schneider claimed.

"It's my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation's borders and abroad," he added.

Deadline noted that a credible threat against the president is subject to up to five years behind bars and a $250,000 fine. Judges can also apply internet restrictions and supervised release, if necessary.