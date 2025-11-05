GOP Jewish Group Slams Mamdani Win: 'This Is a Dark Day' for NYC

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) sharply condemned Zohran Mamdani's historic victory in the New York City mayoral election, calling the result a "dark day for the City of New York" and accusing Democrats of empowering "the radical leftwing fringe."

The organization blasted top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying they had "handed their party over" to extremism.

"It's official. Zohran Mamdani is the face of the Democratic Party now," the RJC, which represents tens of thousands of Jewish Republicans, said in a statement.

"Democratic 'leaders', including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Governor Kathy Hochul, have handed their party over to what was once the radical leftwing fringe," it read.

The statement continued with a sweeping denunciation of the election's implications for both New York and the nation.

"This is a deeply distressing result for New Yorkers, particularly Jewish New Yorkers, but in fact this election will affect all of us," it said.

"The national Democratic Party owns this election and all its results, and voters across the country will hold them accountable when they vote in 2026 and 2028."

The RJC asserted that "there is only ONE party in this country fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel" — the Republican Party.

"While Republicans loudly condemn antisemitism, Democrats have shamefully endorsed and elected an antisemite to run the largest city in America with the largest number of Jews in the country."

The statement noted Mamdani's well-documented anti-Israel and anti-capitalist views.

"In Zohran Mamdani, New Yorkers will now have a mayor who will ruin their economy, their education system, and their transportation system with communist fantasy policies," the RJC said.

"They will have a mayor who took money from terror-supporting Islamist organizations for his campaign, who is virulently anti-capitalism, anti-police, and anti-Israel, and who will not lift a finger to protect Jewish New Yorkers from the 'globalize the intifada' crowd."

The group concluded with a grim assessment of what Mamdani's victory symbolizes for Democrats:

"This is a dark day for the City of New York, and the Democrats own all of it."

Mamdani, 34, a Queens assemblyman of Ugandan-Indian heritage, made history as New York City's first Muslim, first South Asian, and youngest-ever mayor, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a decisive upset.

A leading figure in the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani has been a vocal critic of U.S. aid to Israel and an advocate for Palestinian rights — positions that have drawn sharp criticism from pro-Israel organizations.

The RJC, a national advocacy group that represents Jewish Republicans and promotes strong U.S.–Israel relations, said it will mobilize ahead of the 2026 midterms to hold Democrats "accountable" for what it views as a betrayal of Jewish voters.