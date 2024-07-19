Drunk Passengers Bring Bedlam to the Skies

Bedlam broke out in the skies after a set of toasty passengers brought in-flight entertainment of an unwelcome kind to a Wizz Air flight after allegedly getting drunk with their own booze.

In a now-viral video taking off online, the pair can be seen getting drunk on their own alcohol which was smuggled on board, reported the New York Post.

"The individuals initially resisted cooperation with staff who were doing their job to protect the health and safety of other passengers," a spokesperson for the Hungarian airline said.

The debauchery took place last month on a flight from London to Larnaca, Cyprus, on the budget airline.

Footage allegedly shows an intoxicated woman wandering the aisles, swearing at other passengers as crew members try to pacify her.

At one point she and her companion can be seen chugging large cans of beer brought onboard.

A representative for the airline claimed the duo were "reminded on several occasions that this was not permitted."

"For safety purposes, passengers are prohibited from consuming alcoholic beverages not purchased on the aircraft," the representative said.

The two were eventually subdued and put in other seats for the remainder of the flight.

A Wizz Air spokesperson said the company does not tolerate "any aggressive behavior towards our crew or passengers and would like to apologize to passengers who experienced any distress as a result of the incident."