NYC Mayor Touts Drag Storytellers in Libraries, Public Schools

Eric Adams
New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (Getty Images)

Friday, 17 June 2022 12:45 PM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is touting a program that sends drag queens into libraries and public schools.

Adams made his comments on Twitter. He wrote on Thursday night: "Drag storytellers, and the libraries and schools that support them, are advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy that is core to what our city embraces"

And in another tweet, he added: "At a time when our LGBTQ+ communities are under increased attack across this country, we must use our education system to educate. The goal is not only for our children to be academically smart, but also emotionally intelligent."

HIs remarks came after the New York Post reported taxpayers' money was being used on a group that sends the drag queens into city schools and libraries.

Drag Story Hour NYC earned $46,000 in May from city contracts to appear at public, schools, libraries and street festivals.

Since 2018, the group — known initially as Drag Queen Story Hour NYC, before changing its name early this year — has been paid $207,000 in taxpayer cash. The newspaper said.

The drag queens have appeared at 34 public elementary, middle and high schools since the beginning of the year.

"I am considering pulling funding to any school in my district that is implementing Drag Queen Story Hour," said City Council member Vickie Paladino, a Republican from Queens. "We are taking hundreds of thousands of dollars out of the pockets of hardworking New York taxpayers … to fund a program teaching little children about their gender fluidity? Not. On. My. Watch."

Newsfront
Friday, 17 June 2022 12:45 PM
