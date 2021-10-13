Trump: Georgia Won't Allow Us to Look at Ballots

Former President Donald Trump slammed a Georgia Superior Court judge's decision to dismiss a case alleging improper vote counting in Fulton County, which consisted of roughly 147,000 votes in 2020.

"Here we go again," Trump wrote in a press release on Wednesday. "After a very long wait, a judge in Georgia refuses to let us look at the ballots, which I have little doubt are terrible. This whole situation is a disgrace to our Country. Why can't the public see the ballots?"

According to the judge, Brian Amero, the case, brought on by a group of Georgia voters, was dismissed because the lawsuit "failed to allege a particularized injury," and thus did not violate the plaintiffs' state constitutional rights to equal protection or the due process to try the case.

Amero's decision came a day after investigators claimed that they were unable to uncover any counterfeit ballots.

"Our Country is going to hell and we are not allowed transparency even in our Elections," Trump continued. "The people of Georgia deserve to know the truth. So unfair to them and our Country. The fight continues, we will never give up. Our Elections are so corrupt and nobody wants to do anything about it!"

Amero's decision means the ballots will stay sealed from the public.

But as Garland Favorito, one of the nine plaintiffs, put it in an email to The Washington Post, "all citizens of Georgia have a right to know whether or not counterfeit ballots were injected into the Fulton Co. election results, how many were injected, where they came from, and how we can prevent it from happening again in future elections."

"It is not adequate," Favorito added, "for any organizations to secretly tell us there are no counterfeit ballots and refuse to let the public inspect them."

Despite Favorito's suspicion, others believe a fraudulent vote count is tantamount to conspiracy. According to Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts, Amero's decision on Wednesday "was a win for democracy."

"This lawsuit was the result of the 'big lie,' which is nothing more than a meritless conspiracy theory being spread by people who simply cannot accept that their side lost," Pitts stated. "Its defeat here today should echo throughout the nation."

Amero writes in his dismissal order that "petitioners allege their votes have been diluted due to the 'substantial likelihood' that fraudulent ballots were introduced during ballot processing for the General Election. However, regardless of the veracity of these allegations, the court finds petitioners have still failed to allege a particularized injury."

