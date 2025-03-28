WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | women | transgender | athletes

Trump: A Woman Is 'Somebody That Can Have a Baby'

By    |   Friday, 28 March 2025 03:43 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday defined a woman as “somebody that can have a baby under certain circumstances,” and said he hopes Democrats continue to support transgender female athletes “because they’ll never win another election.”

When asked at a news conference to define what is a woman, Trump said, “Well, it's sort of easy to answer for me, because a woman is somebody that can have a baby under certain circumstances.”

He added that a woman “has a quality,” and joked: “A woman is a person who's much smarter than a man. I've always found that a woman is a person that doesn't give a man even a chance of success, and a woman's a person that in many cases has been treated very badly.”

Trump went on to decry transgender athletes competing in women’s athletic events, saying it’s “just ridiculous and very unfair to women and very demeaning to women.”

He added that he hopes Democrats will continue to support transgender participation in sports “because they'll never win another election. That's a big deal.”

Trump concluded: "Women are basically incredible people who do so much for our country. And we love our women and we're going to take care of our women.”

