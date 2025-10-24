Fmr. White House Usher: Build the Ballroom

OPINION

The public's initial skepticism toward the proposed White House "ballroom" expansion —often dismissed as an extravagant whim — is understandable.

But as someone who served eight years managing the executive residence, I see it differently.

A purpose-built facility for large events isn't a luxury; it's a long-overdue necessity to uphold the dignity and function of the American presidency.

For decades, hosting state dinners or large receptions for 500 to 1,000 guests has required erecting massive temporary tents on the South Lawn.

Having overseen countless such events, I can attest that these setups are logistical nightmares.

Everything — from laying temporary plywood flooring and running hundreds of yards of power and communication cables, to battling humidity and unpredictable temperatures —creates an environment that often feels closer to a state fair than a state occasion.

Despite the staff's best efforts, the temporary nature of these arrangements inevitably compromises the White House’s otherwise impeccable standards.

The need for a dedicated, permanent event space is clear.

While the historic Executive Mansion (1792) and West Wing (1902) remain in excellent condition, the East Wing — hurriedly built in 1942 — was never intended for large gatherings.

It now houses offices for the first lady, a small military office, and some congressional liaison operations. The existing State Dining Room, as elegant as it is, seats only about 126 guests — far too few for modern diplomatic events.

The proposed facility would be architecturally consistent with the White House complex, finally providing a formal space worthy of America's premier diplomatic residence.

It would bring function in line with form, ensuring that events of national and international significance are conducted with the grace and efficiency the setting demands.

Critics point to cost and tradition, but history shows that modernization at the White House has rarely been welcomed at first — and always appreciated later.

Take the Truman Balcony: when President Truman added it during the 1948–1952 renovation, detractors called it everything from "cheap" to an "architectural abomination."

Yet every president since has been grateful for it.

Today, it's not only an iconic feature but a beloved part of the first family's private life.

The same will be true of a well-designed event facility — this is a practical addition, not a vanity project.

Equally important, this new ballroom would be funded entirely by private donations, not taxpayer dollars. That distinction matters.

It allows for modernization that meets the demands of the modern presidency while protecting public funds.

It's time to move beyond the image of temporary tents on the South Lawn and provide the White House with a permanent space that reflects the dignity of its purpose.

Our most important diplomatic and ceremonial events deserve a setting that matches the prestige of the institution itself.

Bring it on.

Christopher Emery served as White House Usher (1986–1994) during the Reagan, Bush and Clinton administrations. He is the author of White House Usher: Stories from the Inside.