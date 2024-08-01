Trump Allies Target Young Men in New Campaign

Allies of former President Donald Trump started a new voter registration and turnout program aimed at young men, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Send the Vote debuted on the popular "Full Send" podcast, with an interview with Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Trump's running mate on the Republican ticket, the Journal said.

"Full Send" is hosted by the Nelk Boys, whose YouTube channel has more than 8 million subscribers. The Nelk Boys and other influencers will promote the project on their social media platforms, according to the Journal.

"Making a post on Instagram or making a tweet, that's cool," Kyle Forgeard, one of the Nelk Boys, says in a promo for the podcast. "But every single one of you guys needs to register to vote and you need to make your voice heard. Don't be f—ing lazy, get your ballot in the mail, do whatever you got to do, plan around it."

Organizers are hoping to raise $20 million and will focus on nine states, including key battleground states like Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada. Fighters from Ultimate Fighting Championship are expected to be part of the effort, the Journal said.

"We have seen a growing movement of young people across this country rallying behind a pro-freedom, pro-America agenda for our country's future who want to see prosperity and opportunity restored for all," John Shahidi, a co-founder of the Send the Vote organization and president of "Full Send," told the Journal. "Send the Vote provides a needed platform to help reach those voters where they are, and ensure they turn out on election day."

Another co-founder is Taylor Budowich, who oversees MAGA Inc., a super PAC supporting Trump, the Journal said.

Send the Vote will hold events where admission is proof of voter registration, including a Sept. 14 pre-fight party before UFC 306 in Las Vegas. Other events are planned for Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, and Scottsdale, Arizona, the Journal reported.

A majority of young men under 30 support Trump after previously backing President Joe Biden in 2020, the Journal reported, cited polling it conducted in February and July.

Trump recently appeared on a podcast with professional wrestler Logan Paul, the WWE United States Champion, and launched a TikTok account in June, attracting 9.4 million followers.