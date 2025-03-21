Trump's Travel Ban May Affect Cuban, Venezuelan MLB Players

Cuban and Venezuelan baseball players could be directly affected by President Donald Trump's expected travel ban, to be announced as soon as Friday.

The travel ban to and from the U.S. on more than three dozen countries would include Cuba and Venezuela, Axios reported.

Those two nations would be among 11 countries on a "red" list, The New York Times reported last week. Citizens from those countries would be flatly barred from entering the U.S.

Major league and minor league baseball players with P-1 visas, which are non-immigrant visas for internationally recognized athletes and entertainers, could face new difficulties in the U.S., immigration lawyers told the outlet.

Players likely would require special exemptions to return to the U.S. following games against the Toronto Blue Jays or after playing in winter baseball leagues in Mexico, Venezuela, or the Dominican Republic.

However, the travel ban mainly would affect younger players and those in the minor leagues, Axios reported, because most foreign stars typically have obtained green cards, according to an immigration attorney.

Venezuela ranks as MLB's second-largest international player source behind the Dominican Republic, El Emergente reported. Many Venezuelan scouts, coaches, managers, and executives also work in the industry.

"We don't have the complete version of the policy yet, but this could affect all athletes from those countries," immigration lawyer Jonathan Shaw told the outlet. "We need to see the final draft of this Executive Order to determine if there is a time limit.

"Maybe some things will change between now and the World Baseball Classic or the [2026] World Cup. Time will tell, but if nothing changes, this policy could impact both events."

On MLB opening day last year, there were 18 players from Cuba and 58 from Venezuela on team rosters. The Houston Astros had a league-high 16 international players, including Cuban and Venezuelans.

Soon after being sworn in in January, Trump signed an executive order requiring the secretary of state, the attorney general, the secretary of Homeland Security, and the director of National Intelligence to jointly identify countries "for which vetting and screening information is so deficient" that a travel ban is needed.

The order gave the department 60 days to complete the report, which is due Friday.

The major league season began this week in Tokyo where the Los Angeles Dodgers played against the Chicago Cubs. Opening day is set for Thursday.