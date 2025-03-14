NY Times: Trump Mulls Travel Ban for 43 Countries

The Trump administration is considering a three-tiered travel ban targeting 43 countries, including 11 that would be hit with an outright ban on all travel to the United States, The New York Times reported Friday.

Iran, Libya, North Korea, and Venezuela are among the “red” list countries whose citizens would be barred from entering the U.S., according to the Times.

Another 10 countries on the “orange” list, including Russia and Pakistan, would be slapped with sharp restrictions on visas; the rest of the countries, the “yellow” list, would require 60 days to address concerns, according to the report.

The restrictions being considered are broader than the travel ban Trump implemented in January 2017 on seven majority-Muslim countries, all of which are on the “red” list this time around save for Iraq, which is not targeted for any ban or restriction, according to the Times.

The State Department compiled the list of 43 countries several weeks ago and changes by the White House are likely, the Times reported.

Those likely to be banned on the “orange” list include people on tourist visas while business travelers might be allowed in, according to the report. Regardless, any person on the “orange” list would be subjected to a mandatory, in-person interview to receive a visa, the Times reported.

Other “red” list countries include Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, according to the report.

The other “orange” list countries include Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan, the Times reported.

The “yellow” list is composed of Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe, according to the report.