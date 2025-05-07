Trump Says Major Trade Deal to Be Announced Thursday

There will be an Oval Office news conference about a major trade deal involving the U.S. on Thursday morning "with representatives of a big, and highly respected, country," President Donald Trump said Wednesday night.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that it would be the first of many but provided no further details, including which country.

"Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY," Trump wrote. "THE FIRST OF MANY!!!" Trump's top officials have engaged in a flurry of meetings with trading partners since the president on April 2 imposed a 10% tariff on most countries, along with higher tariff rates for many trading partners, though those rates were paused for 90 days.

He has also imposed 25% tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 145% tariffs on China.

On Tuesday, Trump said that he and top administration officials would review potential trade deals over the next two weeks to decide which ones to accept.

Last week, he said that he has "potential" trade deals with India, South Korea and Japan.