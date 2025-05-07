WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | trade deal | oval office | truth social

Trump Says Major Trade Deal to Be Announced Thursday

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 09:51 PM EDT

There will be an Oval Office news conference about a major trade deal involving the U.S. on Thursday morning "with representatives of a big, and highly respected, country," President Donald Trump said Wednesday night.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that it would be the first of many but provided no further details, including which country.

"Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY," Trump wrote. "THE FIRST OF MANY!!!"

Trump's top officials have engaged in a flurry of meetings with trading partners since the president on April 2 imposed a 10% tariff on most countries, along with higher tariff rates for many trading partners, though those rates were paused for 90 days.

He has also imposed 25% tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 145% tariffs on China.

On Tuesday, Trump said that he and top administration officials would review potential trade deals over the next two weeks to decide which ones to accept.

Last week, he said that he has "potential" trade deals with India, South Korea and Japan.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
There will be an Oval Office news conference about a major trade deal involving the U.S. on Thursday morning "with representatives of a big, and highly respected, country," President Donald Trump said Wednesday night.
donald trump, trade deal, oval office, truth social
196
2025-51-07
Wednesday, 07 May 2025 09:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved