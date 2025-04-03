Trump Backs Rep. Luna on Proxy Voting

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday he supports Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's resolution to allow proxy voting for expectant mothers of Congress.

"I don't know why it's controversial," Trump said outside Air Force One, according to a pool report.

Luna and Trump spoke on Wednesday, with Luna telling NewsNation, "the president assured that this would get resolved."

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., attempted to squash Luna's proposal, but the House voted in favor of allowing proxy voting, 222-206, with nine Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting the measure.

Johnson said he believes proxy voting is unconstitutional.

"Look, I'm a father, I'm pro-family," the Republican speaker said late last month. But "I believe it violates more than two centuries of tradition and institution. And I think that it opens a Pandora's box, where ultimately, maybe no one is here."

Her push for proxy voting led Luna to resign from the House Freedom Caucus, saying she could no longer be part of the group if members "broker backroom deals" against its values.

Trump said while he supports proxy voting, he's going to leave it up to Johnson.

"I'm going to let the speaker make the decision, but I like the idea," Trump said.