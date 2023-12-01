Trump to Target Biden in Saturday Speech, Watch Live

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Iowa on Saturday to give a national address targeting President Joe Biden's threat to democracy.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. ET at the "Commit to Caucus" forum held at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Newsmax will carry Trump's speech live with pre-coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sources close to the campaign said that Trump plans to focus his speech on Biden, attacking what the former president says are Biden's "attacks on democracy."

Trump, who leads all GOP rivals for the nomination by 48.4 percent, is ahead by an average of 29.7 points in Iowa, according to a RealClearPolitics national poll average.

Important: Make sure you sign up for Newsmax+ to watch Newsmax TV and all of President Trump's rallies as well as key live events from the 2024 campaign!

Newsmax+ let’s you watch Newsmax on your phone or TV app – Start Your Free Trial Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!