Tags: donald trump | speech | live | iowa | newsmax | joe biden | attack

Trump to Target Biden in Saturday Speech, Watch Live

donald trump smiles
Former President Donald Trump (AP)

Friday, 01 December 2023 10:53 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Iowa on Saturday to give a national address targeting President Joe Biden's threat to democracy.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. ET at the "Commit to Caucus" forum held at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Newsmax will carry Trump's speech live with pre-coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sources close to the campaign said that Trump plans to focus his speech on Biden, attacking what the former president says are Biden's "attacks on democracy."

Trump, who leads all GOP rivals for the nomination by 48.4 percent, is ahead by an average of 29.7 points in Iowa, according to a RealClearPolitics national poll average.

Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

