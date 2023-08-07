×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | special counsel | jack smith | first amendment | rights

Trump: Special Counsel Wants to Deny My Free Speech

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 10:06 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said special counsel Jack Smith is seeking to take away his First Amendment rights.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday morning and also said Smith's team is leaking information to the mainstream media.

"Deranged Jack Smith is going before his number one draft pick, the Judge of his 'dreams' (WHO MUST BE RECUSED!), in an attempt to take away my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS – This, despite the fact that he, the DOJ, and his many Thug prosecutors, are illegally leaking, everything and anything, to the Fake News Media!!!" Trump posted.

In a late-night court filing Friday, U.S. prosecutors flagged a threatening social media post from Trump and argued that it suggests he might intimidate witnesses by improperly disclosing confidential evidence received from the government.

"No, I shouldn't have a protective order placed on me because it would impinge upon my right to FREE SPEECH. Deranged Jack Smith and the Department of Injustice should, however, because they are illegally 'leaking' all over the place!" Trump posted later Monday morning.

Trump on Sunday said he can't get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., under the judge overseeing the case regarding allegations that he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was randomly selected to preside over the case, is a Barack Obama appointee and is a longtime Democrat donor. She also has delivered harsh sentences to protesters charged in relation to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Reuters contributed to this story.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump said special counsel Jack Smith is seeking to take away his First Amendment rights.
donald trump, special counsel, jack smith, first amendment, rights
256
2023-06-07
Monday, 07 August 2023 10:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved