Trump: Special Counsel Wants to Deny My Free Speech

Former President Donald Trump said special counsel Jack Smith is seeking to take away his First Amendment rights.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday morning and also said Smith's team is leaking information to the mainstream media.

"Deranged Jack Smith is going before his number one draft pick, the Judge of his 'dreams' (WHO MUST BE RECUSED!), in an attempt to take away my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS – This, despite the fact that he, the DOJ, and his many Thug prosecutors, are illegally leaking, everything and anything, to the Fake News Media!!!" Trump posted.

In a late-night court filing Friday, U.S. prosecutors flagged a threatening social media post from Trump and argued that it suggests he might intimidate witnesses by improperly disclosing confidential evidence received from the government.

"No, I shouldn't have a protective order placed on me because it would impinge upon my right to FREE SPEECH. Deranged Jack Smith and the Department of Injustice should, however, because they are illegally 'leaking' all over the place!" Trump posted later Monday morning.

Trump on Sunday said he can't get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., under the judge overseeing the case regarding allegations that he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was randomly selected to preside over the case, is a Barack Obama appointee and is a longtime Democrat donor. She also has delivered harsh sentences to protesters charged in relation to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

Reuters contributed to this story.