WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | robert f. kennedy jr. | secret service | protection | security | assassination attempt

Trump: Give Secret Service Protection to RFK Jr.

By    |   Monday, 15 July 2024 02:48 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Monday called for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to receive protection from the U.S. Secret Service after an unsuccessful assassination attempt against Trump on Saturday.

Trump survived during a rally when a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly fired at the former president. Trump sustained a minor injury and a bystander was killed.

"In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately," Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social. "Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!"

Kennedy said last year that he was denied Secret Service protection, which the agency affords to major candidates for president or vice president in the 120 days leading up to the general presidential election.

The Department of Homeland Security can consider various factors when deciding if someone is a major candidate, including "whether the candidate is an independent or third-party candidate for President polling at 20% or more of the Real Clear Politics National Average for 30 consecutive days."

RealClearPolitics showed Kennedy polling at 13% nationally as of Monday.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump on Monday called for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to receive protection from the U.S. Secret Service after an unsuccessful assassination attempt against Trump on Saturday.
donald trump, robert f. kennedy jr., secret service, protection, security, assassination attempt
196
2024-48-15
Monday, 15 July 2024 02:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved