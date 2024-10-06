Trump Says at Rally He Needs 'Mandate' Victory in November 

President Donald Trump told supporters in a rally Sunday that he needs a "mandate" from the American electorate this November.

At the rally, in Juneau, Wisconsin, Trump said that supporters from the swing state of Wisconsin and from the country at large need to turn out "in record numbers."

"We need, and I hate to use this word because they should have never done it with respect to COVID, they should have never done it, but for this, we need a mandate," Trump said. "But we need a mandate in the vote, and we're going to get it."

Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate and Republicans hold a slim majority in the House.