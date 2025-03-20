Trump Says 'Radical Left' Federal Judges Harming Nation

President Donald Trump has intensified his criticisms of "radical left" federal judges who have put up legal roadblocks to many of his policies, saying Thursday their rulings could lead to the "destruction" of the U.S.

"Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings.

"Lawyers endlessly search the United States for these Judges, and file lawsuits as quickly as they find them. It is then the obligation of Law abiding Agencies of Government to have these 'Orders' overturned. The danger is unparalleled! These Judges want to assume the Powers of the Presidency, without having to attain 80 Million Votes. They want all of the advantages with none of the risks."

The post came amid a flurry of legal rulings in the past month from federal judges, most appointed by Democrat presidents, against Trump administration initiatives. The rulings ranged from halting the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to streamline the federal government, to eliminating federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, to deporting violent criminal illegal immigrants.

"Again, a President has to be allowed to act quickly and decisively about such matters as returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE," Trump wrote. "It is our goal to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and such a high aspiration can never be done if Radical and Highly Partisan Judges are allowed to stand in the way of JUSTICE.

"STOP NATIONWIDE INJUNCTIONS NOW, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. If [Chief] Justice [John] Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!"

Trump's post came a day after another post on Truth Social in which he slammed U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg as a "Radical Left Lunatic Judge" for a weekend order that halted deportation flights from removing illegal immigrants tied to the ruthless Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Boasberg, a District of Columbia federal judge appointed by President Barack Obama, on Saturday issued a 14-day temporary block on Trump being able to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 while deporting 238 alleged members of the gang.

In yet another post Tuesday on Truth Social, Trump called for Boasberg to be impeached.