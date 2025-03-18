Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Lawmakers Want to Rein in Anti-Trump Judges

Some Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee are considering measures to rein in federal judges who are ruling against President Donald Trump's moves on deportation and other issues, Rep. Byron Donalds told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"There are members right now who are considering everything from being able to sanction, maybe censure some judges," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Some are even talking [about] as much as going through the procedure of the impeachment of federal judges."

His comments come after Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, called for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who Saturday imposed a 14-day restraining period on Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport members of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua.

Despite the order, more than 250 members of the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangs arrived in El Salvador on Sunday, with the administration saying they were already en route when Boasberg's order was made.

"What we have is we have a wing of the federal bench that is rogue," Donalds told Newsmax. "It's been that way for decades now in the United States, where it does not matter what the law says, it doesn't matter what the Constitution says, it doesn't even matter what a president might say. They have their own agenda, and they have not been elected. They do not represent the will of the American people when it comes to immigration."

Trump's order for deportations is a "crystal clear, open and shut case," he added. "People are going to be sent home, period. They cannot stay in the United States."

Donalds on Tuesday also spoke out against city council members in Fort Myers, Florida, who Monday night ended in a deadlocked vote of 3-3 on a proposal to train city police officers to enforce immigration laws.

The vote caused the proposal to fail, while the city attorney warned about the potential of losing federal and state funding, according to local reports.

Donalds accused Fort Myers officials of thinking "they know more than the president, congress, the governor of Florida, and the state legislature, which just passed legislation that allowed for police officers to essentially be deputized by ICE to assist with the deportation proceedings of illegal aliens."

Such officials, "who don't understand their role, which is to implement federal and state law, not circumvent and create sanctuary cities, they simply need to be removed from office if they're not going to follow the law. It's that simple," said Donalds.

The congressman also on Tuesday called for the codification of Trump's executive order earlier this month on creating a strategic bitcoin reserve.

"You don't want this to be overturned by some future presidential administration," he said, adding that the government would not be using new taxpayer money to buy bitcoin but would stockpile it as it is acquired through asset seizures.

"It makes sense to hold those in reserve for the future of our nation," said Donalds. "You're not quite sure what the valuations will be going forward, but if they turn out to be massive, that could be to the betterment of the American people and the American taxpayer."

