American Greatness Poll: Trump Up Big on DeSantis in Nevada

A full 52% of likely Republican primary voters in Nevada say they would vote for former President Donald Trump, while 22% say they would vote for his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new American Greatness poll.

Here are how some of the other candidates fared in the poll:

3% said they would vote for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

3% said they support former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nation Nikki Haley.

2% said they back entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

2% said they would vote for Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

2% said they support former Vice President Mike Pence.

The remaining 14% said they were either undecided or would vote for other candidates.

The poll, conducted June 26-28, surveyed 500 likely Nevada Republican primary voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38%.