Trump PACs Release Closing Ads

Donald Trump's top super PAC released its final campaign ad, saying the former president will "fix" all that has been broken under the Biden-Harris administration.

Make America Great Again Inc., which first shared its ad with Politico, will run the ad during the weekend to take advantage of voters watching college football and NFL games. It then will be part of the group's regular rotation of ads Monday and Tuesday.

"What makes America great?" a narrator says over footage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and scenes of first responders and members of the military responding to other disasters, Politico reported. "When we're down, we rise. We fix the broken, we heal the hurt, we rescue the lost. There's no challenge too big for the American spirit."

The ad then shows footage of shootings and migrants entering at the southern border as the narrator says, "Our border, our economy and our safety are crumbling after four years,” and “Kamala Harris made us less secure."

Also, Building America's Future released a pro-Trump ad.

"They have tried stop President Trump from the moment he was first elected," the PAC said on X on Friday with the video spot. "But he's still fighting... And so are we. Go vote."

Meanwhile, a PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris released an ad in which actor Julia Roberts encourages women to vote for the Democrat even if their husbands are supporting Trump, The Hill reported.

"In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want. And no one will ever know," Roberts says in the ad released by Vote Common Good.