Politico: Anti-Trump PAC Pulls Ineffective Ads

A conservative group opposing Donald Trump has shelved four commercials highlighting the former president's legal problems due to the spots' failure to influence Republican voters, Politico reported.

Win It Back PAC in late September tested the four ads. The group's hope was that they would convince GOP voters Trump should not head the party's 2024 national ticket.

The PAC conducted a survey of 3,075 Republican voters nationwide to measure how each ad would affect Trump's level of support against the full field of primary candidates, as well as in a prospective head-to-head matchup with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

All of the ads failed, Politico reported. In fact, three of the four actually boosted Trump's support.

The New York Times previously reported that Win It Back PAC's David McIntosh told donors that after extensive testing of more than 40 anti-Trump television ads, "all attempts to undermine his conservative credentials on specific issues were ineffective."

"All four ads tested failed to move support away from Trump on both the primary ballot and two-way ballot with DeSantis, relative to a strongly pro-Trump baseline," read a memo obtained by Politico.

Trump, the clear front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, currently faces four criminal trials and a civil fraud trial.

One Win It Back commercial said the indictments against Trump had "worn" him "down" and undercut his ability to win the election. Another said the trials presented "too much baggage" and warned that Democrats would "sensationalize" them to hurt the former president.

Another commercial suggested Trump would be convicted, leading President Joe Biden to "cruise" to reelection.

A fourth ad featured a voter saying Trump's trials "worry" him.

Several survey participants defended the former president.

"I strongly disagree with this ad. I don't think people are giving Trump a fair chance because of who he is," said one respondent.

"The thing that bothers me the most is the filthy lying individuals who are extremely corrupt that are trying to crucify Trump, which is obviously 100% unfair," said another.

It seems that many Republican voters see Trump as the victim of the Biden administration's Justice Department.

Trump's criminal trials include alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, the alleged mishandling of classified documents, and allegedly making hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

A civil trial in New York involves fraud charges against Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization.