Trump Calls New $300B Texas Refinery a 'Massive Win'

President Donald Trump announced plans Tuesday for what he described as the first new oil refinery built in the United States in five decades, a project expected to be constructed in Brownsville, Texas.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the project represents a major investment tied to his administration's wide-ranging energy policy.

"America is returning to REAL ENERGY DOMINANCE!" Trump wrote. "Today I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the FIRST new U.S. Oil Refinery in 50 YEARS in Brownsville, Texas."

Trump described the project as a historic investment tied to international energy partnerships.

"THIS IS A HISTORIC $300 BILLION DOLLAR DEAL — THE BIGGEST IN U.S. HISTORY, A MASSIVE WIN for American Workers, Energy, and the GREAT People of South Texas!" he said.

Trump also thanked international partners involved in the project.

"Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment," he wrote.

Trump said the investment reflects policy changes tied to his administration's economic agenda.

"It is because of our America First Agenda, streamlining Permits, and lowering Taxes, that have attracted Billions of Dollars in Deals coming back to our Nation," he wrote.

Trump said the refinery would be built at the Port of Brownsville and would supply domestic energy markets while supporting exports.

"A new Refinery at the Port of Brownsville, will fuel U.S. Markets, strengthen our National Security, boost American Energy production, deliver Billions of Dollars in Economic impact, and will be THE CLEANEST REFINERY IN THE WORLD," Trump wrote.

"It will power Global Exports, and bring THOUSANDS of long overdue Jobs and Growth to a Region that deserves it," he added. "This is what AMERICAN ENERGY DOMINANCE looks like. AMERICA FIRST, ALWAYS!"

The project aligns with Trump's executive order outlining his administration's policy to expand domestic energy production and reduce regulatory barriers.

In the order, Trump said the United States possesses abundant natural resources capable of supporting economic growth but argued that federal regulations have limited energy development.

The order states that expanding domestic energy production would help lower energy costs, strengthen national security, and increase job creation.

It also directs federal policy toward encouraging energy exploration and production on federal lands and waters while positioning the United States as a leading global energy producer and processor of critical minerals.