Trump Heads to Ohio to Highlight Drug Price Policy

President Donald Trump traveled to Ohio on Wednesday to visit a pharmaceutical manufacturing center and promote his administration's trade and drug pricing policies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was heading to the state to tour Thermo Fisher Scientific, which he said is investing $2 billion in U.S. manufacturing.

"I am on my way to the Great State of Ohio, which I love and WON BIG three times, to visit Thermo Fisher, a Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company, that is investing $2 Billion Dollars in U.S. Manufacturing, and bringing GREAT paying jobs back to Ohio from overseas," Trump wrote.

Trump linked the investment to his trade policies.

"Thermo Fisher is doing this because of my America First Trade Policies, most specifically TARIFFS, which charge other Countries for access to our Markets while protecting our important Industries, and strengthening our Supply Chains," Trump wrote.

The president also pointed to his administration's prescription drug pricing initiative.

"Thanks to my 'Most Favored Nation' Deals, Prescription Drug Prices are coming down by A LOT, and I have asked Congress to CODIFY these Policies," Trump wrote.

Trump added that he will go to Kentucky after the Ohio visit.

"After that I will be heading to the wonderful Commonwealth of Kentucky. See you soon!" he wrote.

Trump is expected to tour the Thermo Fisher plant in Cincinnati and highlight his administration's efforts to lower prescription drug prices as one element of his economic platform.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president would focus on financial issues during the trip.

"He'll be talking about the economy, which is of the utmost importance to him," Leavitt said.

After the Ohio stop, Trump is scheduled to visit a logistics packing plant in Hebron, Kentucky, in the district represented by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

The visit comes as Trump has backed a GOP primary challenger to Massie.

The president has previously promoted his most favored nation drug pricing policy as a way to reduce prescription costs in the United States.

Trump said in a previous post that prescription drug prices are falling at "unprecedented levels" because the policy ties U.S. prices to those offered in other developed nations.

The policy directs federal agencies to pursue the lowest prices available internationally for prescription drugs and biologics and warns that further action could be taken if manufacturers do not offer comparable prices in the United States.