Trump Nominates Driscoll for Secretary of Army

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 11:12 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump announced he will nominate North Carolina businessman Daniel Driscoll to serve as secretary of the Army.

Driscoll, who attended Yale Law School with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020.

"I am pleased to nominate Daniel P. Driscoll, from the Great State of North Carolina, to serve as the Secretary of the Army," Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social. "As a former Soldier, Investor, and Political Advisor, Dan brings a powerful combination of experiences to serve as a disruptor and change agent. Dan graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in three years to join the fight with the U.S. Army. After completing U.S. Army Ranger school, Dan deployed with the 10th Mountain Division as a Cavalry Scout Platoon Leader in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. After returning from combat, Dan graduated from Yale Law School on the Post-9/11 GI Bill….

"….Dan has worked in venture capital and private equity, and most recently has been serving as Senior Advisor to Vice President-Elect JD Vance. Dan will be a fearless and relentless fighter for America’s Soldiers and the America First agenda," Trump added.

"Hailing from Boone, NC, Dan is married to his high school sweetheart, Dr. Cassie Driscoll, a plastic surgeon. They have two beautiful children, Daniel Jr. and Lila."

Christine E. Wormuth currently serves as secretary of the Army. She was sworn in on May 27, 2021, after her nomination by President Joe Biden and confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

The secretary of the Army is the civilian leader of the military service branch.

