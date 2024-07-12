Donald Trump Jr., Melania to Attend RNC

Donald Trump Jr. and former first lady Melania Trump will make noteworthy appearances at next week's Republican National Convention, according to multiple reports.

Don Jr. is scheduled to speak right before former President Donald Trump's yet-to-be-named vice presidential pick on Wednesday night, Axios reported Thursday.

The outlet added that Don Jr.'s slot could be an indication that Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, will be the vice president choice. The younger Trump has been a huge supporter of the first-term senator.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., are also considered finalists to be under Trump on the GOP ticket.

"Stop what you're doing and watch this right now if you want to know what America First is all about," Don Jr. posted Wednesday on X with a clip of Vance speaking at a National Conservatism event.

East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway is also slated to speak at the convention Wednesday, Politico reported.

A source close to Don Jr. cautioned about reading too much into the former president's first son's speech time slot.

"As President Trump has said himself, the top criteria in selecting a vice president is a strong leader who could make a great president," Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign senior adviser, told Axios.

"But anyone telling you they know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless that person is named Donald J. Trump."

Meanwhile, CNN reported Melania Trump is planning to attend the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a rare campaign appearance.

Discussions were continuing about whether she will address the attendees or be a formal part of the convention program, CNN added.

Melania Trump has made just two public appearances — the November 2022 campaign announcement at Mar-a-Lago and accompanying her husband to vote in the Florida presidential primary in March — since he launched his third presidential bid.

Trump campaign advisers have said Melania Trump supports her husband and that she has been focused on raising their son Barron.

Axios reported late last month that Melania Trump will avoid living or entertaining in Washington, D.C., as first lady if her husband wins the November election.