Trump, Harris Agree to Separate Town Halls on Univision

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 08:41 PM EDT

Univision announced Tuesday that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris have agreed to separate town halls next month on the American Spanish-language television network.

Trump's town hall with Univision journalist Enrique Acevedo will be held Oct. 8 in Miami and Harris will follow, also with Acevedo, on Oct. 10 in Las Vegas. Both will air on their respective days with Spanish translation at 10 p.m. ET. Acevedo will field questions from undecided Hispanic voters in both cities.

"There are more than 36 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the U.S., making them the largest minority in the country, with the power to influence the outcome of the race for the White House and the future of the nation," Daniel Coronell, President of Noticias Univision, said in the announcement.

Las Vegas' Hispanic population is 34.3% while 70% of Miami's population is Hispanic or Latino. Nevada is also a battleground state, one that Harris leads by 0.4 points over Trump, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Trump and Harris had their first — and ostensibly only — debate on Sept. 10. While Harris has accepted a CNN proposal for a second debate on Oct. 23, Trump has declined, saying it's too late with early voting underway in many states.

CNN aired the infamous debate between Trump and President Joe Biden in June that began the unraveling of Biden as the Democrat nominee. Harris supplanted Biden as the nominee less than a month later.

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 08:41 PM
