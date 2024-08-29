WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | kamala harris | tim walz | wasteland | leadership | democrats | voters

Trump Warns of 'Wasteland' Under Harris-Walz Leadership

By    |   Thursday, 29 August 2024 10:15 PM EDT

In a fiery statement on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump warned voters about the potential consequences of electing Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz this November, predicting a dire future for America under their leadership.

Trump took to Truth Social to warn voters about the upcoming November elections, emphasizing what he believes would be the disastrous consequences of a Harris-Walz administration.

"I just saw Comrade [sic] Kamala Harris' answer to a very weakly-phrased question, a question that was put in more as a matter of defense than curiosity, but her answer rambled incoherently, and declared her 'values haven't changed,'" he said.

He continued, "On that, I agree, her values haven't changed – The Border is going to remain open, not closed, there will be Free Healthcare for Illegal Aliens, Sanctuary Cities, No Cash Bail, Gun Confiscation, Zero Fracking, a Ban on Gasoline-Powered Cars, Private Healthcare will be abolished, a 70-80% tax rate will be put in place, and she will Defund the Police."

"America will become a WASTELAND!" he warned.

Harris and Walz joined CNN's Dana Bash in Georgia on Thursday for their first joint interview as they ramp up efforts in key battleground states to sway undecided voters and boost Democrat voter turnout. The pair were in the midst of a two-day bus tour across Georgia, a state they aim to secure for the Democrats in the upcoming November election, CBS reported.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 29 August 2024 10:15 PM
