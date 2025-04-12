'Batman and Robin' Nab Tourist-Swindling Bad Guys in London

London isn't Gotham City, but that didn't stop two crimefighters dressed as Batman and Robin from swooping in to save tourists from losing their money to scam artists trying to hustle them out of their money.

Footage from the London Metropolitan Police shows two undercover officers, dressed up as the Caped Crusaders to come down on the scammers at the city's Westminster Bridge, where a man was running a shell game to lure victims into throwing away their vacation money, reports NBC News Saturday.

In the video, Inspector Darren Watson, dressed as Batman, is shown weaving through the crowds of tourists before tackling the man who was running the game, in which scammers shuffle cups or cards before tricking people into betting on the wrong one.

And while Watson was executing the tackle, Police Constable Abdi Osman, dressed as Batman's sidekick Robin, was providing backup on the bridge.

The Dynamic Duo ended up arresting two people for providing facilities to gamble, and both were convicted.

In the video, "Batman" Watson is seen holding up a sealed evidence bag that contained the scammer's shells.

"We know that two repeat offenders have been operating on Westminster Bridge and have come to recognize me and my team from our patrols," Watson said in a police statement. "I knew that if we were going to catch them, we would have the think outside the box, and then I remembered that I had Batman and Robin costumes to hand, which could come in use."

They are not the first police officers who have used fictional characters and costumes to catch the bad guys.

A Peruvian police officer in December dressed up as Dr. Suess’s "Grinch" while leading a police operation in Lima to stop a drug-trafficking gang as part of a tradition to dress officers in costumes when carrying out operations during holiday periods.

Last year, on the night before Valentine's Day, an undercover Peruvian policeman dressed up as a teddy bear to deliver a "fake love surprise" at the home of an alleged drug dealer.