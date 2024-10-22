Trump Slams Obama as 'Jerk' at North Carolina Rally

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday night tore into former President Barack Obama, who has been on the campaign trail in support of Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris.

When talking about the lack of respect recent Democrat administrations have had with world leaders, Trump told supporters at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un considered Obama "a real jerk."

"I think he's a real jerk because I've watched him campaign over the last couple of days," Trump said at the Greensboro Coliseum during a rally that was simulcast on the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "What a divider he is. He divided this country. He couldn't care less, him and his little group of people. He was terrible.

"He's trying to campaign because [Harris] is incapable of campaigning. So, they send him in to try."

Trump said he doesn't expect Obama to make much of a difference given that he campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"How did that work out? He came out for Hillary," Trump said. "The reason they're bringing him out — because he doesn't even want to do it. I think he's exhausted. I watched him talk, and I think the guy's exhausted. I never say a guy is looking old, but he's looking a little bit older isn't he? You know? Nothing wrong with that. But he's exhausted."

Obama, still popular within the Democrat Party, campaigned with Harris on Tuesday in Wisconsin and Michigan and is expected to be with her Thursday for a rally in Georgia. He also has campaigned for her and other Democrats in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

During his rally, Trump remarked that under Harris, the U.S. has lost 50,000 manufacturing jobs this year.

"I don't even mention [President Joe] Biden anymore," Trump said. "I don't even know what the hell is going on there. Who's running this place? You know, we're close to a nuclear war, and we don't know who the hell is running our country."

A spectator shouted "Obama."

"Obama," Trump said. "That's another beauty, Obama. He did great didn't he? If you liked a divided country, he was fabulous. Obama. He was a real beauty."

