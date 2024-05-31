Nikki Haley Silent on Trump Verdict

As of Friday evening, former Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has yet to weigh in on the conviction of former President Donald Trump by a Manhattan jury of 34 felony charges.

While most elected Republicans quickly expressed their outrage on social media, Haley was unique in her silence. Earlier on Friday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, alluded to the Republicans replacing Trump with a candidate that doesn't carry the weight of multiple legal controversies, and some Nikki Haley supporters are inclined to agree.

"I would love it if he [Trump] would step aside," said Alissa Baker, who served on the Women for Haley committee. "My hope is … he would say, I'm going to step aside for the good of the country. And that she would unsuspend her campaign and run again because I do think that she has the right solutions for us. I think that she was the best candidate in the field," Baker told the Washington Examiner on Friday.

Haley's silence since Thursday evening is noteworthy as she told NBC's "Meet the Press," "I absolutely trust the jury" following Trump being found liable for defamation in the E. Jean Carroll case.

A handful of Republicans have called for Americans to accept the jury's rulings. Notably former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. "It is not easy to see a former President and the presumptive GOP nominee convicted of felony crimes; but the jury verdict should be respected. An appeal is in order but let's not diminish the significance of this verdict," Hutchinson wrote.

Haley made headlines this week for writing "Finish them – America HEART Israel, Always" on an Israeli artillery shell. Many in the international community condemned Haley's message with the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Amnesty International blasting the former South Carolina governor's provocative writing.