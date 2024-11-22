WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump jr | new york | da | merchan

Trump Jr.: 'YUGE Win in Manhattan DA Case'

By    |   Friday, 22 November 2024 11:58 AM EST

President-elect Donald Trump’s son celebrated on social media after the judge presiding over Trump’s criminal case in New York ruled to delay sentencing indefinitely.

Judge Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Trump’s criminal case involving payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, on Friday ruled to delay sentencing indefinitely and to allow Trump’s legal team to file a motion to dismiss the case.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., celebrated the decision in a post on social media.

“YUGE win in Manhattan DA case Sentencing cancelled, the judge also apparently asked to file papers to dismiss case,” he wrote. “Another one bites the dust!!!”

The president-elect was convicted last May on 34 counts of falsifying business records involving payments made to Daniels by his attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, who claims to have had an affair with Trump before the 2016 election, which Trump has denied.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President-elect Donald Trump's son celebrated on social media after the judge presiding over Trump's criminal case in New York ruled to delay sentencing indefinitely. Judge Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Trump's criminal case involving payments made to adult film...
donald trump jr, new york, da, merchan
154
2024-58-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 11:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved