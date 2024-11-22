Trump Jr.: 'YUGE Win in Manhattan DA Case'

President-elect Donald Trump’s son celebrated on social media after the judge presiding over Trump’s criminal case in New York ruled to delay sentencing indefinitely.

Judge Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Trump’s criminal case involving payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, on Friday ruled to delay sentencing indefinitely and to allow Trump’s legal team to file a motion to dismiss the case.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., celebrated the decision in a post on social media.

“YUGE win in Manhattan DA case Sentencing cancelled, the judge also apparently asked to file papers to dismiss case,” he wrote. “Another one bites the dust!!!”

The president-elect was convicted last May on 34 counts of falsifying business records involving payments made to Daniels by his attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, who claims to have had an affair with Trump before the 2016 election, which Trump has denied.