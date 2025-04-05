N.Y. Has Second-Highest Tax Burden in US

New York has the second-highest tax burden in the country, according to a new report released by Wallet Hub.

The Empire State topped the list for state income tax at 5.76%. It came in fourth for property tax at 4.28% and 22nd for sales tax at 3.52%.

In all, the numbers paint a picture of a total tax burden that tallies up to 13.56%, or "13.6 cents of every dollar" going to taxes, according to the New York Post.

"People lose sight of how much of their income is actually going to taxes because it's taken automatically from our paychecks," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. "If they were forced to write a check at the end of the year instead, I think that would raise some red flags and would probably be a call to action for some serious tax reform in this country."

The state with the highest overall tax burden was Hawaii. Vermont came in third, and California fourth.