Trump Hits Biden Over 'Witch Hunt' Campaign Strategy

Former President Donald Trump called out President Joe Biden's latest attack ad on Thursday morning with a Truth Social post blasting the Biden campaign's lack of substance.

"All Biden can do is talk about his WEAPONIZED Witch Hunt Trials against me because his administration has been such a failure. Never happened in our Country before!" Trump posted on his Truth Social account Thursday morning.

Earlier in the week, the campaign for Biden released a new TV ad highlighting the 34 felony convictions of Trump as part of a $50 million June ad buy.

The commercial attempts to present a choice between "a convicted criminal who's only out for himself and a president who's fighting for your family."

The ad shows multiple images of Trump sitting in the courtroom coupled with a narrator that says, "Meanwhile, Joe Biden's been working on lowering healthcare costs and making big corporations pay their fair share."

On May 30, Trump was convicted of 34 counts of fraud related to falsifying business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

Many Republicans have accused the Democrats of fabricating the charges against Trump solely for the purpose of attaching the moniker "convicted felon" to Biden's chief political rival.