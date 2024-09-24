Trump Campaign Slams Biden's Final UN Address

The campaign for former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's speech on Tuesday to the United Nations, labeling it a desperate attempt "to depart with a shred of dignity" and warned "World War III is a certainty in a Kamala Harris presidency."

Biden addressed the U.N. General Assembly for the final time and urged an end to the Middle East conflict between Israel and Iran's proxy groups while at the same time praising the military support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Trump's campaign's statement noted that the world has already witnessed the "devastation wrought by four years of Harris-Biden, and nothing can mask it."

Biden told the assembly that the world "is stronger than we think" and noted his accomplishment of "ending" of the war in Afghanistan.

The Trump campaign took issue with Biden's claim and called it "among the biggest foreign policy debacles in modern history" adding it "resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and gave the Taliban safe haven for their reign of terror. Kamala, who has never said the names of the fallen heroes out loud, bragged about being the 'last person in the room' for the decisions that led to the withdrawal."

The Trump campaign then cited examples of "weakness and failure," including:

The Harris-Biden policy of appeasement has enriched the Iranian regime with hundreds of billions of dollars.

The Harris-Biden administration allowed a Chinese spy balloon to surveil sensitive U.S. military sites.

Harris visited Munich with a warning to Russia, and days later, her weakness enabled Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The Harris-Biden reversal of President Trump's decision to cut Palestinian aid — which often flows right into the hands of terrorists — enabled the worst attack on Israel in decades.

Eleven U.S. embassies worldwide have been evacuated under Kamala and Biden as America's enemies become increasingly emboldened by weakness and fecklessness.

The Trump campaign's statement concluded by listing Trump's accomplishments as president, which included a weakened Iran, the elimination of ISIS, peace in the Middle East, and and an "under control" Russia.